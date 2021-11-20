To the editor:
The mother/daughter country music duo The Judds came out with a popular song titled "Let Me Tell You About Love." It's been around for some time.
It has aroused my memory of Thanksgiving meals from ages past while I was growing up. We had a spirit of love while putting together a delicious Thanksgiving meal consisting of turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and assorted veggies. The finish of the meal concluded with mouthwatering desserts. Ah! The memories! According to brother Pat via his wife, Margaret, our dad made that yummy dressing by hand. All of us ate heartily and finished with very overstuffed tummies.
Our table was full due to being a large family in addition to having occasional girl friends or boy friends. A spirit of joy and anticipation surrounded us all. Lots of laughter and camaraderie prevailed. Brings back smiles and positive memories.
The times have changed. Many loved ones are now in heaven, and the remaining relatives have scattered. But the spirit of Thanksgiving still prevails and memories bring back smiles because of the good meals, laughter and the gathering together of loved ones. Good, good memories.
Rosemary Freeman
Archdale
