Spend in High Point first
To the editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Spend in High Point first
To the editor:
The city of High Point is poised for a transformation. The work by various organizations to draw attention to our area is paying off. Development is beginning to take place, transforming our home into a destination for business, education and tourism. High Point has frequently taken a back seat to Greensboro in their close relationship, but, like the younger sister who grows into a beauty in her own right, High Point is beginning to blossom.
In pondering this situation recently, I realized that I could play an active role in my day-to-day life with one simple change. Every time I think about where I am going to spend my money, I consider whether there is a viable choice in High Point. If so, that is where my money goes.
Let’s all get behind our city and starting voting with dollars by deliberately choosing stores, restaurants, entertainment, and vendors that are based in High Point. Let’s see what we can do with this beautiful area in developing High Point into a destination in its own right.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
Ironic
To the editor:
The High Point City Council just awarded the reparations commission (One High Point Commission) with a $45,000 budget on top of the previous $20,000 given to them last year (“Reparations board gets budget,” Jan. 18). The city does not have any money itself. It gets its money from the taxpayers here, of which 40% are Black. In effect the commission has placed a financial burden on the very people it claims to be representing. Ironic, huh?
Ed Murray
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.