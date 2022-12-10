To the editor:
Experts say that learning how to lose sometimes is critical. It's important to learn as a child, and definitely imperative to know, believe and understand as an adult. As citizens of this country, it's extremely important that ALL of us obey the rules. History shows us repeatedly how awful things can go when some of us fail to follow the law. As a country, it is quite vital that we work hard to keep ourselves safe by supporting law and order. The rules are not supposed to be an optional endeavor. The rules must apply to each and every one of us, each and every time. Sadly, we find much too often that this is not the case, at all. Too many “regular” citizens find themselves locked up in an unjust system, locked out of housing and job markets, and deprived of rightful generational wealth. Results from the recent elections tell us that voters are no longer in support of politicians who break the rules, lie about it and refuse to accept the fact that they are indeed a loser. Sometimes we find ourselves on the side that did not win. Sometimes we have to face the fact that we are no longer holding the winning hand. Sometimes we just lose. Now, with losing, one must learn how to accept it and get back in the game. Citizens of this country have fought long and hard for our American dream. We can not let the dream die because we don't all agree right now. It's essential that we all try hard to love and understand one another. We live in scary and dangerous times. It is not too late to work together as a country for the safety, security and sanity of our children, grandchildren and humanity. Learning to lose sometimes makes us stronger for the win. It grows our future with liberty and justice for all. Happy Holidays.
