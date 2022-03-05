To the editor:
As I pen this letter I think of one part of our world that has changed drastically and that it's been said prices on anything you were to purchase are at a 40-year high. That is everything. In light of that, you may have received your Guildford County tax revaluation this past week. All will probably most likely go up in value. You may say I don't own property but rent. Your rent also will most likely be going up to cover the cost of the higher taxes. So I ask that the property tax rate remain the same if not lowered to help offset that rise. Also, the city has recently renegotiated some of its bonds and saved thousands for the citizens of High Point. Then we are in line to get an infusion of cash from our federal government for our city. Then I believe there is also under consideration raising the sales tax. I believe county and city representatives are already taking into consideration that we the citizens who elected them are watching to see which road they will travel on. I would also like to thank our City Council and county commissioners for their service to us in our city of High Point.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
