Something special in the air
“All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, then I could wish you a Merry Christmas.” I’m sure that statement has been around a long, long time.
I’ve heard so many “all I want for Christmas is ...” Or, “All I want for Christmas is you.” There are others, but the reader gets the picture. All of us want something for Christmas. As for me, besides peace on Earth, I will keep my wishes to myself, asking God, not Santa, for my special requests.
I’ve heard, “There’s just something in the air at Christmas.” I agree. I’m thankful that we live in a country where celebrating Christmas is allowed freely. Freedom to worship and freedom to celebrate Christmas. Our nation is blessed.
There is something exciting in the air at this time of the year. Yes, life is busier, but I’ve seen such acts of kindness when at other times a store clerk or others may be abrupt. I have been wished “Merry Christmas” dozens of times! It’s refreshing, to say the least.
“You better not pout, better not cry, ... Santa Claus is coming to town. He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, he knows when you’ve been bad or good ...” Really? That’s too much for this gal. I think that would be God, not Santa Claus.
Christmas is a time for reflection on the birth of the Christ child. That’s what Christmas is all about. How grateful I am for the birth of Jesus. He changes lives, gives us hope and offers us love if we will ask.
Yes, there is something special in the air at Christmas time. I quote Charlotte Carpenter, who said, “Remember, if Christmas isn’t in your heart, you won’t find it under a tree.”
Rosemary Freeman
Archdale
The gift
We are fast coming to the day we’ve been looking for since Thanksgiving Day, and that is Christmas, Dec. 25. Whether it’s the parties, food, family, or friends. Oh yes, and gifts. It is rather odd, though, whether you believe He is the Son of God or not. We still give gifts at this time in the representation of the gift of God has given to all of us. He gave His only Son to die on the cross to pay a debt He did not owe. It was the debt of sin we all have to pay. But He was the only one who could pay it for us. Because He was sinless. So if we accept His gift or reject it, it’s up to me. The choice, the gift, Heaven, or reject it and choose Hell for eternity. We all get to choose.
Louis X. Thibodeaux
High Point
Thanks for Christmas generosity
To the editor:
To the kind gentleman who paid for our table of four ladies at our Christmas lunch Wednesday at Shogun on Main: Thank you for such a sweet gesture completely out of the blue! You were such a blessing to us and we WILL pay it forward! Merry Christmas and may God richly bless you for your generosity!
Tanya Parrish
High Point
