To the editor:
Some random thoughts over the past few weeks' news items in The High Point Enterprise.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 1:44 am
As a person of color I am very insulted that the very people who claim to advocate for persons such as myself continue to tell the world that we are too stupid to understand how to obtain a free photo ID. The fact is that 70% of all Black Americans are in favor of a photo ID in order to vote. I guess grasping at straws is the only way that some advocates can claim to still be relevant in the 21st century.
All of us are guilty of the “not in my backyard” mentality from time to time, but I never thought that I would see the day that a new neighborhood grade school would find itself as something to be feared. When did the laughter of small children become offensive and the location of a school in a residential area become unusual?
The city of High Point is going to spend $350,000 on a study to determine if there have ever been any city contracts wrongly denied to female or minority business owners, even though neither has ever made such a claim. In the meantime we continue to drive to work on streets filled with potholes and walk along roads with no sidewalks. City Council needs to get its priorities straight, stop wasting money on political pandering, and focus on providing good essential services to the residents without the annual tax and fee increases.
Ed Murray
High Point
