"Showplace West site plan progresses" (Feb. 16).
"Tesla eyes dealership site in High Point" (Feb. 17, applied to rezone property on N. Main Street.)
"Food hall adds downtown dimension" (Dec. 29).
"Professional soccer team coming to High Point" (Dec. 29).
"Ziggy's seeks other local concert sites" (Jan. 26).
"Consultant: High Point must act on potential" (Jan. 26, a consultant told the city its mission is to redevelop its historic industrial corridor, where they see a lot of potential).
"New downtown plan takes shape" (Feb. 2, strategic planning process aims to define, once and for all, the city's downtown boundaries).
"Council awards contract for stadium renovations" (Feb. 21, at an estimated cost of $6 million to renovate Truist Point Stadium).
After reading these stories, I was left wondering, "How does any of this benefit ZIP code 27260?" It doesn't, and the more I read about Uptowne High Point, the more I am convinced communities like 27260 are left to deal with their own security, safety, health, and financial well-being.
In 1915, City Council passed an ordinance officially segregating the city by passing an ordinance prohibiting colored inhabitants from certain sections of the city. This set the stage for a divided city for 108 years. These are some of the black communities that sprang up after this ordinance: Eastside, Southside, Macedonia, and a smidgen in West End. All have been overlooked and programmed for failure.
Years ago, the city brought in a bunch of consultants to discuss changing the complexion of Historic Washington Street. The vision was a combination of history, arts, and entertainment. But something happened along the way. It could have something to do with the poster they put out by mistake. It pictured all white people walking the street sipping beverages. Need I say more?
I love High Point, but I want High Point to love me back!
Glenn R. Chavis
High Point
