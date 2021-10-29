To the editor:
"SNAFU" was a term that came into common usage during World War ll to describe grumblings of the G.I.s. about how fast something might be accomplished. For explanation clarity, the phrase means "Situation Normal All (expletive) Up."
"FUBAR" is the more common usage these days and represents general griping about myriad governmental actions. The letters stand for "(expletive) Up Beyond All Repair.)
Things such as:
• COVID-19 vaccinations program
• Masking guidance in general
• Energy policy ending America's energy independence
• Drive to "defund" police
• Elimination of funding for Israel's Steel Dome defense against incoming rockets
• Implementation of radical "Critical Race Theory" in nation's school districts
• Afghanistan withdrawal leaving hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines
• Promoting $1.7 trillion federal budget for traditional infrastructure
• Promoting $3.5 trillion federal budget for "human infrastructure"
• A president who refuses to take questions from media
• A president who has not gone to the Southern border to see the greatest immigration disaster since the Jewish nation left Egypt
• A vice president who is mystified by the flow of immigrants despite being in charge of the issue
• A president who rejects all his senior advisers who suggest leaving 2,500 soldiers to protect the evacuation simply because he made a campaign promise
• The Democrat Party seems unable to decide who leads it: Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, "The Squad"
So whether you call it SNAFU or FUBAR it is clear that there is no deep thinking or even shallow thinking going on in our Democratic Party or 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Stephen F. Bagnell
High Point
