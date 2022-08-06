To the editor:
A Cherokee elder sitting with his grandchildren told them: “In every life there is a terrible fight – a fight between two wolves. One is evil: fear, anger, envy, greed, arrogance, self-pity, resentment and deceit. The other is good: joy, serenity, humility, confidence, generosity and compassion.” A child asked: “Grandfather, which one will win?” The elder looked at him in the eye and said: “The one you feed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.