Since June 2020, more than 60 newspaper articles and letters to the editor have been published about reparations. In February 2022, the City Council approved the creation of the One High Point Commission, “studying what backers of the effort describe as the city’s support of slavery and complicity in racial discrimination and recommending possible remedies that might include a formal apology by the city and awards of compensation.” They were given one year to issue their report.
Unfortunately, the commission has been plagued by a number of troubling issues that indicate they are incapable of completing their task. One member elected by the NAACP was removed; 2 people resigned; 1 member was removed because she was arrested for disrupting council meetings and “exhibiting a pattern of behavior that prevented the work of the commission” and the Chairman has been denounced after critics describe his actions as “craziness" that’s "got to stop because it is dangerous.”
The commission also debated asking for a budget of $102,400 that would have included $23,400 to pay volunteers for participating on the commission. Councilman Michael Holmes has said that NO OTHER VOLUNTARY commission has EVER paid volunteers to serve. I guess they wanted to get their own "reparations" while studying IF others might get theirs.
Now, after almost a year, the commission wants ANOTHER 6 MONTHS to do its job. Their failure to complete even a small portion of their task indicates the commission is not needed and/or the people serving on it are not the right people. If you can't do your job, you're done and don't deserve any taxpayer money. Time to end this sham commission!
Editor's note: The budget request that the commission eventually approved in December, which has not yet been approved by the City Council, was $45,000 and did not include paying stipends to commission members.
