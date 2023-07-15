I am so upset and angry at the High Point police officer who shot and killed Adam Barnes' black Labrador, Hank ("High Point police say officer shoots, kills charging dog," July 11). I don't believe Hank was charging the police officer at all. He was protecting his home and was barking and wagging his tail when he came toward the officer. If the officer felt threatened by Hank, he should have used pepper spray or Taser.
Hank had been a member of this family for more than nine years, and now he's gone over the rainbow bridge because of some inhumane officer who needs to be fired from his job for doing this senseless act. He also needs to find another dog for Mr. Barnes and pay all vet bills and grooming bills for the rest of the dog's life.
I feel sorry for Mr. Barnes and his family at this time of grief. A dog is part of a family. I pray for them at this sad time in their life.
