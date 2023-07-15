To the editor:

I am so upset and angry at the High Point police officer who shot and killed Adam Barnes' black Labrador, Hank ("High Point police say officer shoots, kills charging dog," July 11). I don't believe Hank was charging the police officer at all. He was protecting his home and was barking and wagging his tail when he came toward the officer. If the officer felt threatened by Hank, he should have used pepper spray or Taser.