To the editor:
We are writing in response to the recent letter criticizing the decision to replace the clock tower in front of the High Point Public Library with a sensory garden ("Financial mismanagement on full display," June 17).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 2:36 am
To the editor:
We are writing in response to the recent letter criticizing the decision to replace the clock tower in front of the High Point Public Library with a sensory garden ("Financial mismanagement on full display," June 17).
First, High Point city officials decided to demolish the tower for valid reasons. The clock never worked as intended due to a design flaw discovered after the tower was built: Its solar panel was inadequate to provide the power to run the clock. Facilities services staff confirmed that it would have been impossible to correct this. Additionally, the tower was rusting.
The decision was not made haphazardly. It was a well-considered choice driven by the desire to create a space that aligns with the library's evolving purpose. The sensory garden will provide a therapeutic and engaging environment further supporting High Point's designation as a certified autism destination, the first on the East Coast, and reflects a commitment to meeting the needs of diverse individuals.
The collaborative effort between the city, community members and organizations including the High Point Rotary Club, the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, the Lenny Peters Foundation and others showcases the community's active role in enhancing the city's amenities and supporting its certified autism designation. It should be seen as a unifying force and a source of pride.
It is worth noting that the sensory garden is likely to have a positive impact on tourism and economic growth. As a certified autism destination, the city can attract visitors seeking inclusive and accommodating experiences. Increased tourism translates into new tax dollars, benefiting all residents. By dismissing the importance of supporting High Point's certified autism designation, we risk missing out on potential economic opportunities.
Rather than portraying the library and council as "arrogant" or lacking financial education, we should acknowledge their efforts to enhance the community and support a vital cause with broader benefits for our city.
It is crucial to recognize the value of projects like the sensory garden, which promote inclusivity, enhance the community and support economic growth. Let us celebrate the city's commitment to creating an environment that embraces diversity and fosters a sense of unity.
Ken Esposito, Slade Lewis, Ricardo Siordia and Amy West on behalf of the High Point Rotary Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.