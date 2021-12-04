To the editor:
I read with interest the article concerning the dirt bike groups riding on city streets ("Police: Dirt bike solution will take time," Nov. 26). I have not seen it in the area but agree that this would be a hazard to motorists, however, I was disturbed by High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud’s response to a High Point City Council committee. He wants to arrest the individuals, seize their property, and have prosecutors act quickly because people have rights when it comes to property seizure and he must find a facility to store the many bikes he plans to confiscate. Thank goodness, he does not plan to chase them down in “hot pursuit.”
By the way, are we arresting skateboarders, scooter riders and golf cart drivers, and seizing their property?
Too often, the first response to a policing issue is prosecutorial. Why not use this as an opportunity to get to know people in the community? Why not provide events for these individuals to safely enjoy their interest? This is an opportunity for city council and the police department to work with the community to bring diverse creative outlets for inner city residents. As part of the parks and recreation program, could we not construct dirt bike/ATV trails? Could these riders be included in the holiday parades that are hosted in the area?
I am a supporter of police officers and thank them for their service. I believe that police departments everywhere need to get to know better the people they serve and think creatively about ways to solve problems. Rather than wasting the time of the courts and money on the rental of a large storage property for this issue, this would be a great opportunity to do just that.
Deborah Kaufman
Greensboro
