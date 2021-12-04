To the editor:
Hello, I am a student at Ledford High School. This year I have noticed a lot of differences in our school compared to previous years. Our lunches are very limited this year, and we use to have two to three entrees to pick from in our lunch room, but it has now gone down to one entree. I understand the lunch is free this year, but I find it very odd that there's not much to pick from when you get in the lunch line, they only give us one entree and there's not many sides to chose from. Our school has had trouble with moldy food, there was moldy bologna sandwiches, the bologna had spots of green color on it and some students reported this to the principal. The school ended up getting emergency food from a different school, and that was still not enough to fill someone up. In other situation the apples have been moldy and the milks are frozen sometimes. The portions of food are still the same as they were when I was in elementary school, and I believe we should be served more food as we are growing teens. My intentions are to help my school realize that this is not normal and we need help in our cafeteria. There's not many workers in the cafeteria and it seems like there's new cafeteria workers that come and go almost every week.
Wyatt Lyda
High Point
