Save Sunrise Books
To the editor:
Save Sunrise Books
To the editor:
Your announcement by Paul Johnson that our hometown bookstore is closing is heartbreaking! (“City bookstore pens ‘The End,’ ” June 1.) I once had an office in that space, which is expensive. Over the years, Angel (Schroeder, the owner) has always found a special book and gift for me to give my two grandchildren, and I love her personal service! We need to support this special hometown business!
I have an idea! Every school in High Point constantly has a need for books, so let’s open the door for civic clubs, churches and other charitable organizations to commit $50 a month to purchase a book from Sunrise Books for our schools, along with the High Point Community Foundation. Individuals could also adopt a school, as I would be willing to do so! We already lost Barnes and Noble, and we cannot lose Sunrise Books! We can o this, High Point, to benefit our schools, our students and the education of generations to come!
My late mother, Florence Womack, was a volunteer member of the High Point city school board and always advocated for volunteer support for all of our schools, and now is our opportunity, so let’s do it and save Sunrise Books! You won’t regret it!
John Womack Jr.
High Point
