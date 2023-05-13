To the editor:
Mothers are the heart, soul, and mind of our world. Mothers are the engines that ignite our minds and dreams. Mothers are the first teachers, doctors, lawyers and policemen in our lives. Where in the world would any of us be without our mothers? Sadly our leaders don't seem to understand the damage they are doing by attacking the rights of women. All females are being assaulted by men who want to go back in time and take control of our minds and bodies. We must not let this happen. Once upon a time, women were not full citizens. Once, there was no voting for women. Once there were no women fighting in our military. Little girls growing up today may be confused by this. Abortion rights and medicines are currently the hot topic. We have so many strong women across our world performing all kinds of important jobs. From our vice president to astronauts, from leaders of countries to doctors, lawyers and truck drivers. History has shown there is NO job that a woman cannot perform and do quite well. Our mothers are grieving daily over gun violence and destruction. Our mothers are angry that leaders refuse to do anything to stop the slaughter of innocent babies. Mothers are outraged that leaders are choosing money and greed over life and liberty. It is time for mothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters to demand an end to the ugly and backward way of treating females. It is truly the time for all the men in our lives to understand and realize that controlling women's lives is not the way to productive successful futures. Let's all use this celebration to reach out to our senators and Congress to demand the end to the assault on the future of all females. Happy Mother's day to moms everywhere.
