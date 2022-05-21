To the editor:
Congratulations to all the graduates across our county, state, and country. Education is the most valuable tool that one can possess, because it cannot be taken away, once obtained. Year after year, we celebrate our students and graduates for all the hard work done to get that degree. Everyone has a great teacher who supported and encouraged and even threatened to ensure that tasks were completed. We all know of that one teacher who went the extra mile to “jump start” the mind of a wayward student. Our mothers, of course, are the first great teachers in our lives. As we celebrate the students, we can not forget the push, pull, and sacrifice that so many parents put forth. Mothers and teachers are one and the same when it comes to growing and grooming successful productive humans. Sadly, we are living in a time when both mothers and teachers are being assaulted and maligned by politicians, media and clueless adults. America can be a great country, but it must not try to hide the ugly truth of its creation. Our children must know and understand that women, people of color, and many immigrants have been mistreated, denied and sometimes tortured just because. We cannot allow bigots and mean people to control the minds of our young people. It is never too late to do the right thing. It is an awful irony that as the birthrights of all women are under assault, many are wondering where the next baby formula will come from. Our bodies, our minds and our history must be protected and celebrated. Great leadership comes from hard work and supportive, loving beginnings. Thank you to all the teachers, mothers and electors who are defending the future of all Americans.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.