To the editor:
I read the April 28 Enterprise article "Rockers Will Honor Williard Saturday" with watery eyes. Tears of sadness to hear that a friend, someone I respect and admire, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
My tears were also present because of the moving and heartfelt gesture by the Rockers to honor Coy Williard by naming the home plate gate of the stadium in his name. As the article stated, Coy has done much for this community. What it didn’t say is that Coy did it with little fanfare and always with others in mind.
Coy is a man everyone respects and admires. He is a man who always greets you with a firm handshake and a warm smile.
I hope that when you pass under that gate that you think about how precious life is. Think about service to others and your community. Think about being kind to friends and strangers. One day our lives may be turned upside-down, and if it does I think we would all be blessed to have the respect, love, and admiration of so many people. Godspeed, Coy.
Patrick Chapin
Jamestown
