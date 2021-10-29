To the editor:
One of the popular buzzwords these days is “equity.” But what exactly is equity? Webster’s defines it as “the quality of being fair and impartial.” But that’s not how it’s being applied by the wokesters who demand equal outcomes for all under the guise of supposed equity.
Let’s take a look at how that would work in something like sports. Why should one team, in spite of being more talented, better coached and harder working, be allowed to win over another team simply because they scored more points? That seems hardly fair. Instead, the equitable thing to do would be to have the teams play, disregard the final score and declare all games a tie.
What do you suppose happens to a society that guarantees and requires equal outcomes for all persons regardless of their respective education, work ethic or performance? It’s scary to think how far and fast any civilization would fall under that sort of “equity.”
Richard Bostick
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.