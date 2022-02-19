“Former Daniel Brooks site to be called Legacy Ridge” is the headline in the Feb. 12 edition of The High Point Enterprise. Our group of concerned community members, Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name, sent a letter to the High Point Housing Authority Feb. 9 requesting an opportunity to share why the name of the new housing development should retain Daniel Brooks name. We also have other ideas on how to memorialize the distinguished community leader Daniel Brooks. It is ironic that the HPHA chose Black History Month to drop Daniel Brooks’ name from the new housing development. We support Daniel Brooks Legacy Ridge as an acceptable name. If you agree email HPHA CEO Angela McGill at amcgill@hpha.net or City Council member Chris Williams at Chris.williams@highpointnc.gov.
The Rev. Angela Roberson
Dr. Gwyn Davis
Apostle Brad Lilley
Phyllis Bridges
Tanny Wright
Brian Edwards
Dr. Ron Carter
High Point
