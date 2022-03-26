To the editor:
On Feb. 7, City Council approved “A Resolution for the One High Point Commission to Explore Community Reparations for the African American Citizens of High Point, North Carolina.” One of the items the commission will explore is “an immoral and inhumane deprivation of … cultural heritage.” The renaming of Daniel Brooks Homes is an example of a 21st-century erasure of Black cultural heritage in the city of High Point. Is it also an example of gentrification and urban cleansing?
Daniel Brooks Homes were built in the Jim and Jane Crow era. During the period of segregation, five white men served on the High Point Housing Board. Eight years after the Rev. Brooks’ death, the deeds of his life lingered in the consciousness of the men who served on the board. Feb. 12, 1941, the Daniel Brooks name was chosen. Feb. 12, 2022, the High Point Housing Authority publicized that his name had been dropped from the redevelopment. Exactly 81 years after Capus Waynick, James Edward Millis, David Astor Dowdy, the Rev. O.L. Ruth, and Dr. Charles Grayson chose Daniel Brooks’ name, the current housing board announced its support for the erasure of Brooks' name.
We do not hold Laurel Street (the developer) responsible for not knowing the cultural, religious, health care, and philanthropic legacy of the Brooks/Davis families. We do hold HPHA accountable for not sharing it with Laurel Street and for agreeing to drop Brooks' name. Laurel Street is the developer, and HPHA remains involved in the redevelopment. City Council asked voters to approve a $6.5 million bond issue, and that money was approved for the HPHA; therefore, it is appropriate to ask City Council to use its influence and power to recommend to HPHA and Laurel Street the name Brooks Legacy Ridge.
Dropping the Brooks name is an affront to our community. One High Point? Legacy Ridge – whose legacy? City Council, are you interested only in what benefits corporations? You can demonstrate appreciation for the contributions and cultural heritage of Black High Pointers by recommending to HPHA and Laurel Street the name Brooks Legacy Ridge.
Angela Roberson
Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.