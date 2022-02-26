To the editor:
I am so thankful that both the Guilford County commissioners and the Guilford County school board have chosen to make face masks optional. It is great to see people’s faces and their wonderful smiles again.
Now that we are progressing away from the pandemic, I would like to suggest that the Guilford County school board now revoke the emergency powers extended to the superintendent in March of 2020. It’s time for the board members to move back to their rightful responsibilities of governing our public schools.
Selina Kelley
High Point
