To the editor:
Some complain that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist. Here are examples of similar racism:
To get food stamps, a person must provide a photo ID. To buy a plastic garbage can or obtain a free library card from High Point, a person must provide a photo ID.
To buy liquor, tobacco products, open a bank account, rent or buy a car, buy a cellphone, or board a plane, bus or train, a person must provide a photo ID. The list of places and services that require a photo ID is VERY LONG.
Need a FREE 20-inch box fan? The United Way, in multiple ads in The High Point Enterprise, states that the fans will go to those age 60 or older with photo ID or a disabled adult with proof of disability and photo ID, resident of Guilford County and photo ID and a cooling situation that presents a health and well-being threat.
So in order to get a free fan, you must present a photo ID, prove you are disabled by sharing your medical history with the United Way, prove you live in Guilford and have a cooling situation that presents a health threat.
Now I don’t really think these are racist organizations. The whole point of this letter is to demonstrate how hypocritical it is to cry racism when told someone must provide a photo ID to vote while having absolutely no problem obtaining and providing a photo ID to get free food, services and fans. Stop lying and crying racism for everything. Even a blind (visually impaired) person can see your lies have been exposed.
Ken Orms
High Point
