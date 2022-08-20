Republicans believe in life
People generally express sympathy and try to comfort a pregnant woman if she has a miscarriage and her baby dies. However other women are celebrated and praised for having an abortion and killing the baby in her womb. “Her body, her choice” is often heard. Besides, she didn’t want the baby anyhow and killing the baby at 16, 20, 26 weeks is OK for these people.
If a baby is just a lump of something growing inside the womb of a pregnant woman and she is killed in a car crash, why is the offender charged with two counts of homicide? The same holds true if a pregnant woman is shot and killed. Abortion supporters have no logical explanation or response. There are no tears shed for the lump of humanity in the womb, only for the dead woman.
Since Roe v. Wade, more than 62 million babies have been aborted and murdered. Liberal Democrats have been on the wrong side of this issue for more than 50 years and have supported and fought for this racist practice. Since the majority of aborted babies are of minority mothers, Democrats have missed out on generations of potential Democrat voters by encouraging abortions. Talk about not seeing the forest for the trees!
The Supreme Court did NOT eliminate abortions. They ruled that Roe was wrongly decided and that STATES should decide whether abortions should be legal in each state. That’s it. If liberal Democrats think murdering babies in the womb is a good thing, they should try to convince state legislators to permit this abhorrent procedure. Don’t forget to ask liberal Democrats which of their children they wish they had aborted and murdered. Bet they wouldn’t have killed any of them.
