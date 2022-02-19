The NAACP is demanding an apology and money for current HP residents whose ancestors were slaves and victims of the segregation era ("NAACP calls for apology, restitution," Feb. 15). The NAACP defines this restitution as “the redistribution of tangible resources that make up for the 244-year head start in the building and transference of generational wealth.”
Questions:
1. If this money is ONLY for CURRENT HP residents, how many people is that?
2. Will they have to PROVE they are descendants of slaves? What tests or records will be required to document that?
3. How much money will they receive and is this a one-time payment or an annual payment for future generations?
4. Will only white HP citizens pay and how will HP identify them?
5. Will people who receive money pay taxes on that money?
6. If I self-identify as a female descendant of a white slave, can I get money?
7. If only people who appear to be Black receive money, why is the NAACP practicing institutional racist by discriminating against me just because my skin color is lighter than other people who claim to be or self-identify as being Black?
8. Must someone be 100% Black to receive money? Are mixed-race Blacks OK?
9. In today’s WOKE culture, everyone is being forced to support and believe whatever and whoever a person thinks they are. We have biological men self-identifying as a female and competing as females. A few years ago a white woman self-identified as a Black woman and served as president of an NAACP chapter until the truth came out. If the NAACP supports my self-identification as a female descendant of a slave, it demonstrates the absurdity of their position and demand for money. If they don’t, their position is just as absurd.
There are a lot more questions I could ask, but these must be answered even if the NAACP might think them frivolous. If not answered, HP can expect to be sued by current residents who will be forced to pay because of the discriminatory nature of any payments.
Ken Orms
High Point
