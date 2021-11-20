To the editor:
In response to retired High Point Police Department Maj. Blair Rankin’s several advertisements concerning the renaming of a section of Montlieu Avenue for Nido Qubein (most recently "Qubein Avenue – Why Hasn't Anyone Said Thank You?" Nov. 14), I would like to ask him why he did not bother to initiate the process that he complains about others following.
To my knowledge, the street name change request was initiated by the High Point City Council and brought before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for approval. The renaming request was listed as "Qubein Avenue." That was the specific name change those commissioners were charged with considering for approval, not Samuel Burford or Shella Twyman.
If Mr. Rankin wanted those two individuals, Samuel Burford and Shella Twyman (fine citizens I’m sure), to have their names on a portion of Montlieu, why didn’t he previously approach city council and propose such? Why is he berating the commissioners for doing their job and deciding to either approve or not the specific name that was brought before them on the official request? Doubtful that the commissioners can simply toss out an official request and insert a new one of their own.
There is a legal process for renaming a street in High Point. Mr. Rankin needs to follow that process instead of complaining after the fact.
Richard Bostick
High Point
