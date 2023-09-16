Grandpa Ray was gray-haired, quite lean and walked using a self-constructed cane. Never walked without it, nor did he ever go anywhere without his dog, Laddie. That dog was so loyal to Grandpa that even at my young age his loyalty caught my attention! Living in the mountains of Virginia, he that twang of the hills, and I enjoyed hearing him talk. My grandpa!
Our vacations were always in the mountains at Grandpa's house. We, a large number as a family, would land on his porch in the summers, and food was plentiful. Grandma Virgie was a good cook, and she'd greet us with, "You'uns sit right down and enjoy the food." And you know what? We certainly did. Grandpa always enjoyed watermelon, and that was usually our dessert!
My memories of those days are filled with pleasure and contentment. We children roamed the hills, basking in the sunshine, and obtained plenty of exercise. Delightful! If our large family was a burden in any way, it was never mentioned.
And the evenings on the front porch listening to the talk between grandpa and Dad were quite memorable. Those were indeed the good ole days. Ah!
Television consisted of a black-and-white screen – not large at all – that shut off late at night. Today's TV has changed dramatically. We see and hear blatantly bold language, graphic pictures, and the TV leaves little to the imagination. Ugh! Dad and Granda would turn over in their graves to view such on TV. Personally, I have made a definite decision to avoid many programs on the tube. Where are we as a nation headed?
With the hustle and bustle of today's world, my memories cheerfully go back to Grandpa's house, and I remember the sheer safety experienced during those times.
My recall is good, and there are times when I yearn for those days. But, unfortunately, those trips to the outdoor toilet in the middle of the night will be remembered with sheer dismay!
May God have mercy on the U.S.A.
