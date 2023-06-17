To the editor:
I was saddened to learn of the passing of former High Pointer Jim Fain, who served as secretary of the N.C. Department of Commerce from 2001-09.
Earlier in his career, he and his wife lived in High Point, and their daughter was born here. During his time in High Point as a banker, he was also active in civic affairs. He served as an officer of the High Point Economic Development Corp. – which served him well when he later ran the state’s economic development efforts.
He began his Commerce leadership role within days after I began as president of the High Point EDC, so I was honored to work with him during all of his eight years in that statewide job. We made Jim an honorary High Point EDC board member, and he returned to High Point often to speak to the board. Most of those board members then had been his friends and colleagues from his time living here.
As you would imagine, High Point’s elected leadership and the High Point EDC worked on many projects with him over those eight years.
A year ago this month, the N.C. Economic Development Association recognized Jim with its President's Award for his being a steadfast ally to North Carolina's economic development community.
He spoke highly of his High Point days, and those of us who knew and worked closely with him will always speak highly of Jim Fain.
Loren Hill
High Point
