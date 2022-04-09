To the editor:
Once again, we find ourselves in an election season, with the primaries taking place nearly a month away. I really can't accurately address the capabilities of most of the candidates seeking office, but I am decidedly able to express reasons for my unwavering support of current Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons.
Simmons possesses a great many of the qualities we seek in all of our public servants. Among his bounty of attributes, Richie's a man of impeccable honesty and integrity. He's passionate in his determination to openly engage others and help them. As a resident of Davidson County for over 30 years, he has established himself as someone who cares deeply for his entire community. This conviction to provide for the welfare and protection embraces every citizen residing within the county boundaries.
His numerous years in law enforcement speak for themselves. Sheriff Simmons' credentials include positions with police and sheriff's departments as well as the Highway Patrol. He has performed duties in the field, he has taught and he has managed fellow law enforcement officers, giving him firsthand knowledge of how to handle certain situations. Perhaps most importantly, he's firm yet fair as he applies the law with an even hand to all people. He's also our current sheriff and he's doing an outstanding job.
My vote will be for Sheriff Richie Simmons in the upcoming primaries. Please consider casting your vote for a man of faith, a man whose character is above reproach and a man who will continue in his efforts to create and maintain a safe, pleasant environment for the inhabitants of Davidson County as well as those who visit the area – Sheriff Richie Simmons.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.