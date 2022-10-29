Guilford County at-large Commissioner Kay Cashion knows firsthand the relationship of caring public schools to success in life. She grew up in rural Caswell County, and it was the influence of a public school teacher that helped her envision the possibility of becoming a highly successful citizen and productive business owner.
As our current at-large county commissioner, Kay recognizes public education as a basic asset to preparation for life. This understanding has led her to support pre-K through 12th grade and GTCC effective funding.
Commissioner Cashion does her homework and quietly works “across the aisle” and within the community to gain support for schools. She backed the $300 million bond legislation for Guilford County Schools in 2020 and the $1.7 billion bond package approved May 17, 2022. She was recently appointed to the Joint Capital Facilities Committee to facilitate and monitor the process and progress of school construction projects.
Commissioner Cashion knows that state-of-the-art public schools constitute primary factors in attracting successful businesses and cultural amenities to the community. Help me re-elect at-large Commissioner Kay Cashion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.