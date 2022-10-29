To the editor:
To the editor:
I believe it is very important that we re-elect Kay Cashion to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Kay has served the city of High Point and Guilford County for 18 years and has always listened and worked hard to help keep the city of High Point and Guilford County a great place to live and work.
Thank you, Kay, for your great service.
Jim Morgan
High Point
