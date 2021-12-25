To the editor: Today I would like to bring your attention to racism on social media. Racism is a huge problem everywhere; in every state there is racism.
If you don't know what racism is, “Racism is the practice of discriminating against people based on their race or ethnic background.”
Racism is not OK, especially in a country where they preach that everyone is equal. The issue of racism particularly in the media has been a rising issue nowadays, especially in media popular with teens, where it is usually seen as a subject for jokes or humor. This issue shouldn’t be encouraged or played around with.
Stephanie Escamilla
Thomasville
