Institutional or systemic racism is often dismissed by conservatives as a contrived notion.
In Guilford County Schools, however, there is a blatant and pervasive example of institutional racism plaguing the district for decades. GCS has experienced the widening of the achievement gap, the phenomenon of Black students severely underperforming white and Asian students academically. Schools that predominantly serve Black communities are in the worst structural condition compared to those in white communities. Schools that serve Black communities comprise more novice and unlicensed teachers than those in white communities. These data are accessed via tools maintained by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Interestingly, the district has been dominated by Democrats for over 30 years, with many of them consistently addressing systemic racism and equity. The question remains: Why have they provided only lip service to these issues? Why have businesses been developed designed to capitalize on the plight of the Black community rather than fix it?
Institutional racism is alive in Guilford County Schools, make no mistake. Sadly, it was contrived, fostered, and catalyzed by the Democrats of the board of education who would rather maintain and profit from the talking point than to effect change. Vote the New Vision New Direction candidates.
Rick Stegall
Greensboro
