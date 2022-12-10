To the editor:
To the editor:
I, along with my neighbors in the Cambridge neighborhood, look forward to the completion of the Eastchester Drive/Interstate 74 interchange project.
I have just two concerns:
• The northbound right turn lane onto Hilton Court from Eastchester seems inadequate as cars not turning are normally driving above the speed limit or tailgating; is this turn lane going to be lengthened?
• The roundabout on old Gordon Road is nothing but a nuisance and safety hazard; I'm no traffic engineer (merely a retired principal) but what was the reasoning behind this? To me, there was adequate land that could have allowed Gordon to gradually curve and intersect at the Cypress traffic light intersection on Eastchester.
I appreciate the hard work of the crews and am hoping the project can be finished safely and in the very near future.
Bill Hoke
High Point
