To the editor:
Have you ever hired someone to do a job and found out afterwards they did not have the qualifications needed to perform the work? The result is usually cost overruns, delays, poor performance and disappointment.
Qualifications matter and could not be more important than when choosing candidates to oversee our children’s education!
Please consider:
Crissy Pratt — A 25-plus-year veteran of education, Crissy holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in instructional technology. She has served children in a variety of roles, ranging from a classroom teacher under Title I conditions to leading all aspects of curriculum development teams, from budgeting to personnel management to project plans.
Tim Andrew — A retired Marine Corps officer, Tim holds a Master of Business Administration degree and is a certified project manager for a defense contractor. Tim has been entrusted with the management of hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment and projects as a demonstrated master logistician.
Linda Welborn — A 10-year veteran of the Guilford County Board of Education, Linda brings a wealth of experience to the position. Prior to serving on the board, Linda was highly involved in passing the bond of 2008 package that resulted in renovation of Southeast Guilford High, Southeast Guilford Middle and Alamance Elementary, along with building of Simpkins Elementary.
Demetria Carter — A retired lawyer for the federal government, Demetria brings a high level of analytical and legal skills as well as the ability to read and interpret “legalese” to her application. A contracts specialist for 30 years, Demetria certainly knows how to work through a contract.
Consider evaluating these candidates based on their qualifications, not their party affiliation, sex or skin tone. We all agree that educating our children in Guilford County should rise above politics. This is a chance to truly act on that belief.
Geoff Beaston
High Point
