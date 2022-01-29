To the editor:
Russian President Vladimir Putin's attacks Christians in Russia, and around the world won't stand his oppression, in which the body of Jesus Christ overrules him. Stand to all aspects of his undoing of Russian people. The people will still keep their independence from Russia, Poland, the Baltics are making a stand against evil of their lands. So all free people of the world, Putin can't stop the teachings of Jesus Christ. The Soviet Union will not come back because educated men of freedom can overcome the army and KGB. They will overcome this bad leader. There is no peace until he is gone and gives back money he has stolen from the Russian Christian people. The Russian people will stop his madness and they will be free again. The world will be a safer place in this time.
Dan Lambeth
Archdale
