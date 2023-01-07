To the editor:
Happy New Year!
To the editor:
Happy New Year!
The past month and a half of gathering, meeting up with family and friends. Seeing how the past year has gone, whether healthy or sick, how work has been since post-COVID. And also giving thoughts to those who have left this earth this past year or years gone by. I believe we all take some amount of time in thought either long or short on what this year will bring. No matter it's global, national, statewide, local or neighborhood, how will this year be? Last but not least, how will I be impacted by friends, relatives, my beliefs, co-workers and life in general? As once said, "No decision is still a decision." I've given the above some thought, and I will do as years past by putting my trust in the God of the universe and His son, Jesus. Only this year I will do more to follow His teachings, leading and guiding in all things (remembering it's a goal). Being human I will make mistakes, but I will strive to follow Him in all I do this year. As I began this letter I will end. Happy New Year!
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
