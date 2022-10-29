To the editor:
To the editor:
If you are thinking about voting for the same old Democrat policies and candidates running for the school board, let me remind you of a few things.
The school board admits they deferred building maintenance for decades. This is why voters approved the $1.7 BILLION school bonds package. Guilford County funds the school board. County commissioners and school board members confirm that once the school board gets the money, the county has no control over how the school board actually spends the money.
The school board has 10 years to issue the bonds and 20 years to pay them off. So a child born today will still be paying for those bonds when they are old enough to have children of their own. WOW!
Republican school board candidates Tim Allen, District 6; Linda Welborn, District 4; Crissy Pratt, District 2; and Demetria Carter, at-large, have called out the Democrat-controlled school board over their continued failure to educate students, provide safe and well-maintained schools and their inability to properly manage budgets.
Students who receive poor and substandard education are being penalized by the Democrat-controlled school board and policies. YOUR children will be ill-suited for success in life because they lack even the most basic knowledge and understanding about reading, writing, history, math and science.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Yet that is exactly what Democrats on the school board are promoting ... more of their failed policies and unsuccessful futures for our children. If you like failing schools and educationally disadvantaged children, by all means vote for Democrats.
If you want your children and grandchildren to have an opportunity to succeed, VOTE for Republican candidates Allen, Welborn, Pratt and Carter. They have the knowledge, experience and skills and are committed to improving the lives of our children.
Ken Orms
High Point
