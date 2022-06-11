To the editor:
All the neighboring cities are addressing gun violence. We have High Point Community Against Violence and the High Point Peacemakers. Both do a good job. But when is our mayor going to address gun violence? And we have several elected councilmen where the violence is happening in your district, it's time we address it. We put too much emphasis on the furniture market, Congdon Yards and High Point University. We to address the gun violence also.
Kelvin Sellers, pastor
A Second Chance Ministry
