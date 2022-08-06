To the editor:
With a summer that has made it miserable for children to play outside, impending food shortages, and increasingly intense storms, it has become difficult to ignore the overheating elephant in the room. Climate change is real, it's here, and it's impacting our everyday life. It is imperative that we take these drastic circumstances seriously and come to a unified decision to make the world a better place for our children, no matter what side of the political spectrum someone falls on. The Inflation Reduction Act would lead the U.S. in the right direction. This act would not only make energy more affordable for Americans, it would also ensure that our energy output is cleaner. This move would be a great first step to ensure that our children and grandchildren have a world to grow up in. To support this act, please contact Citizens' Climate Lobby for ways to get involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.