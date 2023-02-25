To the editor:
Recently, I was accused of being Tommy Johnson’s brother. Though meant as a slander, it got me to thinking.
Is Tommy Johnson my brother? My conclusion? Yes!
A brother is someone you trust, who demonstrates selflessness toward you. I’ve seen this often in Tommy.
He’s president and a driving force behind the Friends of Trinity service organization. Among their efforts, they provide labor for “City Haul,” and Tommy is always there helping citizens load their garbage into dumpsters. They sponsor community events throughout the year, including “Christmas in Trinity,” offering free food, and toys for the children of the community. My brother organizes and solicits contributions to make this possible.
As president of the Trinity Historic Preservation Society, my brother mows grass, trims shrubs, and makes repairs at the Winslow house. He raises money and organizes its few volunteers into a workforce for events honoring veterans and preserving Trinity’s history.
As city councilman, he does more than the monthly meetings. He’s constantly making calls to legislators to acquire funds and agitate for road improvements. He works with staff monitoring projects, advocating for individuals, and attending events.
My brother’s positivity is boundless. It’s impossible to discourage him, and he’ll never discourage you. While so many live to complain, he’s inspirational, pushing forward, looking to the next step.
If there’s a problem, Tommy talks to those capable of correcting it, and never plays “gotcha” just to hurt others and aggrandize himself. Happy to be in the background, he’s no glory hog.
I’ve heard Tommy apologize for getting mad. The odd thing is, compared to others, I’ve never seen him angry. I can rely on him to be even keeled in the most frustrating of circumstances when others lose composure, raise voices, and create mayhem.
Christmas Eve night, we came home to find firemen from the Guil-Rand, Fair Grove, and High Point departments doing amazing work to save our house but leaving a gaping hole in our roof and everything saturated with smoke and water. Once Tommy found out, he rallied the troops, arriving on scene with Mayor McNabb, Councilman Walker, and City Manager Cox. He shoveled out the muck, helped stabilize things, and hauled in a generator to run lights, shop vacs, and dehumidifiers. To this day, he’s never stopped asking, “What can I do to help?”
This and much more make me proud to call Tommy Johnson my brother.
Bob Hicks
Trinity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.