Proud American
To the editor:
The writer of a recent letter (“Now is the time to vote,” Oct. 22) offered numerous qualities she believes are required of our leaders, declaring that we are much better off now with Joe Biden as president and we need all positions filled by Democrats. Given limited space, I will respond to only three assertions.
“Our president and the Democrats are working hard to keep the nation moving forward.”
On the day Donald Trump left office, I paid $1.64/gallon for gas. Even with Biden’s latest raid of our nation’s strategic oil reserve (cutting it in half), I’m paying double the amount of 2020. The price of food, rent, clothes and basically every essential has dramatically escalated. Here’s a partial list of inflated items over the last 12 months: gas (+44%); airline tickets (+33%); used cars (+23%); bacon (+18%); oranges (+17%); milk (+15%); bread (+14%); coffee (+14%); baby food (+13%).
“We need leadership that will stand against the mistreatment of humans who come to our country seeking asylum and safety.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security, a record 2.4 million aliens attempted to illegally enter the United States over the last 12 months. Being forced to deal with the massive influx of unlawful border crossers, governors from Southern border states decided to send some of these individuals to sanctuary areas up North.
“. . . our country was built on the backs of slaves and immigrants.”
Other than Native Americans, every U.S. resident, including slaves, has either been an immigrant or a descendent of an immigrant. So, in essence, the statement regarding building this country would be correct if you add descendants to the mix. Millions of Americans of all colors and backgrounds have worked, fought and persevered in order to make and maintain our nation’s status as the greatest ever.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
True value of the land will be lost
To the editor:
The ancestors of the English Farm are probably turning turning over in their graves to see their descendants give up their farm land for huge financial gain! We cannot create new farm land after it ha been developed, and Archdale officials don’t seem to care. Shame on you! Are we not going to preserve any farm land for the next generation? A charitable donation to the Piedmont Land Conservancy would have been a better use. We can’t make any more land. I am saddened.
John Womack Jr.
High Point
Saudis unjustly punish U.S. citizen
To the editor:
A 72-year-old American of Saudi Arabian descent has been jailed for 16 years in Saudi Arabia. It has also been reported that he was tortured. What terrible crime did he commit? He sent some texts from his phone that were critical of the Saudi dictatorship. He was in Florida at the time. What gives the Saudi Arabian dictatorship the right to imprison an American for something that he did on U.S. soil?
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
End taxes on feminine hygiene products
To the editor:
Having a period is NOT a luxury! What is period poverty? Having limited or inadequate access to hygiene products. Currently, Mooresville Kindness Closet is working to END period poverty, and one of the ways to do that is to fight the tax on feminine hygiene products. This is known as the pink tax, which 24 states have already done away with. North Carolina needs to step up their game and become #25! Nationally, one-third of low-income women and girls miss school or work due to insufficient period supplies. They are put into an unfair disadvantage, solely due to having their period — something they did not choose to have. North Carolina has a $6.2 billion budget surplus, and the tax levied on feminine products amounts to $8 million annually out of the pockets of North Carolina’s females, a meaningful amount to them, but a mere .129% of the state’s budget surplus. There is no reason why these females should be missing school or work when lifting the tax could take only a fragment of North Carolina’s budget surplus. Having an education is a RIGHT for all Americans and this issue is putting many at such an unfortunate disadvantage that YOU can help to eliminate. Join our fight to show that the government can still work in a common sense, bipartisanship manner on issues that matter. The following bills are all to eliminate this tax: SB 852, SB 614, SB 827, and HB 595. Alert your local legislators to support these bills and together we can fight period poverty!
Ariana Molina
Davidson
The homeless are our neighbors
To the editor:
I read an article the other day about something I know about. The article was the plight of the homeless in my community.
The article stated that the homeless population were facing many issues, including mental health, physical disabilities, dental, housing, employment, legal, and alcohol and drug addiction issues. Issues that are sometimes overlooked are families and the education and health of homeless children, as well as homeless veterans.
The agencies and organizations that serve the homeless population do a great job. Individual advocates, volunteers, clubs and churches, very sincere in their efforts, give their valuable time and money to help the homeless cause also.
What a plus it would be if homeless persons were included at policy meetings for their input and not just to listen. Homeless women, children and men could give a more factual and clearer reality about their plight. That way the homeless population, agencies and organizations, individual advocates, volunteers, clubs and churches could all work together to set goals and reach solutions.
You can’t build a house or building without a strong foundation. We can’t continue to see our homeless population as lost and voiceless. I say our homeless population because we are all neighbors in our community. The homeless population must become a part of building a strong foundation leading to problem-solving and positive results.
One loving God, one human body of people regardless of color, race, culture, religious belief, economic status or political views. We are one as God is one.
Don’t forget to remember and help the less fortunate over the upcoming holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Raymond Payne
High Point
