To the editor:

To Superintendent Whitney Oakley and the Guilford County Board of Education: Several years ago voters approved a $300 million school bond. recently voters approved a $1.7 billion school bond, and a state judge acknowledged the school board and Guilford County may have inappropriately used taxpayer money to push the referendum. Guilford taxpayers will have to repay almost $3 billion, including more than $700 million in interest. Babies born today will still be paying these bonds when they are 30 years old and have children of their own.

Trending Videos