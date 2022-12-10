To Superintendent Whitney Oakley and the Guilford County Board of Education: Several years ago voters approved a $300 million school bond. recently voters approved a $1.7 billion school bond, and a state judge acknowledged the school board and Guilford County may have inappropriately used taxpayer money to push the referendum. Guilford taxpayers will have to repay almost $3 billion, including more than $700 million in interest. Babies born today will still be paying these bonds when they are 30 years old and have children of their own.
For many years you and the school board failed to properly maintain schools by deferring routine maintenance. Deferred maintenance is always more expensive than if you maintain buildings as repairs are needed. You and the school board have failed miserably to properly manage taxpayer money and keep the schools safe and functioning properly.
What are you and the school board going to do to make sure maintenance is never deferred again and schools will be built to last 50, 60 or 70 years so taxpayers don’t have to spend billions to replace them when babies born today will be grandparents? Will you guarantee that you and the school board will never let this catastrophe happen again? Will you put your guarantee in writing and make it part of the core values of the school board? As you know, priorities can change, but core values do not. Are you willing to abide by that guarantee? Don’t give taxpayers a political "We will do our best" or "Who knows what will happen in the future" kind of answer. Do your job! Spend taxpayer money like the money was coming out of your own pocket!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.