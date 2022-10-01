Protect children’s innocence
To the editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 1, 2022 @ 1:18 am
Protect children’s innocence
To the editor:
What ever happened to the concept that adults protect children, especially their innocence? I have been told that children are going to find and see everything on the internet, so what’s the big deal? I have also been told by adults that it is their responsibility to make sure our children are prepared for real life as an excuse for not shielding them emotionally.
I must say the social experiment does not seem to be paying off well. All it takes is one look at the local news to see that our teens are harming each other at an alarming rate. Our young people are dealing with more mental issues and addictions than ever before. You rarely see young people out playing in their neighborhood as in the past. There is concern when they go to school, when they ride the bus, when they go to the game. Young people are taking their own lives at an unprecedented rate. Meanwhile, groups of adults are fighting for the “rights” of those children to access to all types of influences from books to movies to music to lifestyles of various types. Do you really think a “win” in those social battles is a win for the children? Once the innocence is gone, you cannot get it back. Do we really want a world filled with hardened, dark-thinking, apathetic young people? Let’s return to a world where the innocence of a child was a treasure to be protected and preserved with the goal of building a well-balanced, contributing member of society, who in turn treasures the innocence of the next generation. After all, the allure of innocence is the sweet tenderness it engenders.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.