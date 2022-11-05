Poll workers are here to help
To the editor:
I appreciate the election coverage the High Point Enterprise has done, but I would like to ask folks to keep in mind that all the poll workers for the election are your neighbors, and this is our way of serving our country. Most of us are over 60, Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated, but we all come out in the early hours of the morning and work till dark to help you vote. We swear on the Constitution to do our best for you, and our goal is to make voting as pleasant an experience as possible for you. Please help us by checking the State Board of Elections website online to verify you’re registered to vote and where your correct voting place is (early voting helps a lot with this). Thank you to all who participate in our democratic process.
L.H. Allen
High Point
Educate yourself and vote
To the editor:
I have worked at several locations offering to register voters and remind them to fill out a new registration form if they have moved. No matter the venue there were always a few who say, ”I am not into politics,” or something similar. Believe me, politics is into all parts of our lives, and if we don’t vote we are giving our power to others who may not use it the way we would want
Especially if you are a person of color, part of the LGBTQ community, a member of a non-Christian religion, or a woman, those holding power in government are influencing your life. Do you care about history taught honestly in public schools, being able to marry the person you love, a woman’s right to make her personal decision concerning abortion, good medical insurance for everyone, an overhaul of our immigration laws to be more humane, ending homelessness, etc.? Various levels of government are involved in setting policies and deciding if programs are funded and regulated in all these areas.
If you need any information about who is running, and where and when early voting takes place go to Vote411.org a non-partisan voter guide published by the League of Women Voters. Remember, your vote is your voice, make it heard!
Sue Jezorek
High Point
Vote Branson for county commissioner
To the editor:
Jerry Alan Branson has proven experience from overseeing his family business and prior service as a Guilford County commissioner. During his terms as commissioner county residents benefitted from stable and reduced property tax bills.
Branson will help restore some economic sanity to Guilford County budgets. I, like most everyone, experience what high inflation has done to the necessities we all need to survive. We are getting less for our dollars each time we shop.
Our current local leaders seem to not understand this as spending continues on an unsustainable level. We need an experienced commissioner that understands our plight, and will work to ensure the county will live within its means.
Jimmy Morgan
Colfax
Cashion supports High Point
To the editor:
I have been honored to serve our community since 2018 as a member of the High Point City Council! In my roll I work with elected officials from the city, county, and state to advocate for our city, city of High Point!
It has been my honor to have had the opportunity to work very closely with Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion. She has been an amazing advocate for High Point. As a residential interior designer, she has attended over 60 High Point Furniture Markets! She has firmly stood for High Point by supporting our catalyst project, Southwest Renewal Foundation projects, including the $19.8 million RAISE Grant we received, and being actively present in our community!
When “we,” High Point, need her support and advocacy she always shows up, speaks up, and supports our determination to be a growing, thriving, economic engine in Guilford County!
Kay Cashion listens, responds, and has helped me help High Point! Thank you so much, Kay, for being a strong supporter of High Point, and a tremendous mentor to me to put honor and service to our community above all else!
Monica Peters
High Point
Vote Republican
To the editor:
Before I begin, let me illustrate my general view of all politicians with a simple riddle.
Q. What’s the difference between a politician and a carp?
A. One is a scum-sucking, bottom-feeding scavenger, and the other is a fish.
Now that my view of politicians is out, let me just say that I had no problem understanding Donna Pinckney’s appeal for her readers to vote for the ole’ donkey over the oversized pachyderm, i.e. elephant in her recent letter (“Now is the time to vote,” Oct. 22). It did, however, confuse me a bit when she praised those same Democratic leaders for knowing “the difference between reality and fantasy.” While I often wonder about Republicans, Pinckney’s petition was for the very party that imagines that biological boys can be girls, girls can be boys, and that the “moral high ground” involves forcing the rest of us to share in said illusion.
Her second appeal was to vote for “leaders who know … that a woman must have the final word regarding her health care and family planning decisions.” For starters, I know of no one who thinks otherwise, but wrapped tightly in this political jargon is the dehumanization of the unborn. Masquerading as “choice,” this lingo ignores both the science and Scripture while extending to women the pseudo-right to kill their fully human but unborn child.
It is no secret, then, that Democrats at every level not only decried the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and thus its alignment with reality over fantasy but with political control intend to mold the rest of us into their own irrational images. While it is difficult to imagine a world in which ignoring biological sex and detesting the saving of children would be politically acceptable, this Democratic fantasy is quickly becoming reality for us all.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
Freedom and life
To the editor:
“In the affairs of men there comes a time to uphold the time honored values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These timeless words are from Thomas Jefferson, the author of our Declaration of Independence.
Today, once again, we call on Jefferson’s words to reorient our society that has wandered dangerously close to the abys of progressivism and its irresponsible father, socialism.
“Life” is listed first not by accident but with clear intent to show it’s preeminent place in our American culture. No splitting hairs ... life means born and unborn human life.
It does not accept intentional ending of life as no one has the power to end the life of another human being unless in self-defense. Just who is the unborn child intentionally attacking that justifies its killing?
Steve Bagnell
High Point
Discussion needed on improving schools
To the editor:
The National Assessment of Educational Progress scores are out, and the numbers are exactly where we thought they would be. North Carolina has not seen scores this low in over 30 years, and the achievement gap for students of color is wider than it has ever been. Instead of placing blame, it is imperative that all educators, parents, community leaders and policymakers be laser-focused on how we deal with this crisis. The consequences of doing this wrong could be grave for a whole generation.
The first step is admitting the problem is massive, and our current educational model has never proven it has the capacity to solve problems at this scale. While the response to the pandemic worsened our situation, the plight of North Carolina students has always been a crisis. The frustrating thing is we have always had the capacity and resources to have a robust education system. We still do. There are examples of amazing schools and teachers throughout North Carolina, but our system has stifled innovation and flexibility. Unfortunately we have allowed politics to rob students of a quality education. We have the chance to take this opportunity, set differences aside and put students and families first.
The next step is understanding where the needs are, and having serious conversations about how we build the capacity to meet these needs. We need tutors, but not just any tutors. We need more quality schools, but not just any schools. And, we need more teachers, but not just any teachers, and not just inserting them into the same old environment that impedes their excellence. It is important to think outside the box. If we want a student-centric system that serves our students for the future, each individual student must be put in the learning environment that works best for them.
In light of the disturbing news, CarolinaCAN has teamed with Democrat Rep. Cecil Brockman and Republican Majority Leader Jon Hardister to announce we will host a bipartisan community discussion in multiple cities throughout North Carolina. Our goal is to empower parents by explaining what these numbers mean, and to share ideas with the community on how we build the capacity to make kids great.
Marcus Brandon, executive director
CarolinaCAN
Biden’s words are reckless
To the editor:
There was a prominent saying during World War II, “Loose lips sink ships” (beware of unguarded talk), that might fit our current situation in the U.S. Although substantially greater space would be required in order to address the profusion of gaffes uttered by the man currently occupying the Oval Office, I will simply direct attention to a few of his most recent remarks that could prove costly, not only to this nation but to the entire planet.
Most of us now realize that current Russian President Vladmir Putin could easily be considered a ruthless leader who has transformed his country into a near-dictatorial state. With his invasion of Ukraine, along with the forced annexation of four Ukranian regions, we have witnessed a volatile, Hitler-like mental state put on full display.
Recently, President Biden appeared to needlessly provoke Putin with his assertion that Putin “cannot remain in power.” He has followed that statement with references to Putin as a “pure thug,” “murderous dictator,” “war criminal,” and “butcher.” Although he may well be these things, the choice of words certainly would not normally be representative of someone gifted in diplomacy. The rhetoric continued with a speech at a Democratic fundraiser when he said, “I don’t think there is any such thing as the ability to use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”
If we watch with any degree of discernment, we will notice that Biden does not speak with the skill of a seasoned statesman but nearly always appears to be awkward and inept when he strays from the script prepared by his handlers. He’s even admitted these people have told him to remain within his prepared messages. The president is supposed to be in charge; yet, they are telling him what to say and what not to say.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.