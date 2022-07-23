To the editor:
As I was reading the letters column of this past Saturday/Sunday edition of the High Point Enterprise, I thought the first letter writer was referring to the present administration in Washington ("Time for punishment," July 16).
In a paragraph about halfway through the letter, she lets her true banner shine through. At this point, I read ahead to see who the writer is. I was not surprised to see that the letter came from a frequent writer with the same tired message about the past president and the Republican Party.
She stated, "Once there was a certain and definitive way to know the difference between the truth and a BIG lie." I can certainly agree with the writer on this point. Since Jan. 20, 2020, I have heard many lies.
There was a man many years ago who walked the earth and stated to his followers, "Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free."
A.C. Craver
High Point
