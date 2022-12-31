To the editor:
This explains why America is not the country a lot of us grew up in.
1. We don't let athletes (players) bet on games they have ability to influence, so why do allow members of Congress to invest in companies they regulate?
2. Why is talking sexually in the workplace considered sexual harassment to adults but talking to second- and third-graders about sexuality at school is considered educational?
3. How come government can't control gas prices but weather is something the Democrats are going to fix?
4. Per Mike Rowe of "How America Works": We're churning out a generation of poorly educated people with no skills, no ambition, no guidance and no realistic expectations of what it means to go to work.
5. Why are we told to raise our thermostat in the summer to prevent overwhelming the electric grid while simultaneously telling us to trade our gas cars for an ELECTRIC vehicle?
6. Why is canceling student debt a good idea? Does it make sense to reward people who do not honor their financial commitment by taxing the people who do?
This is what we call Andy's left town and Barney's now in charge.
Ed Byrum
High Point
