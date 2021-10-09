Planet at risk?
To the editor:
Recently I saw a video from the late, great Sir Richard Attenborough, who spent most of his adult life studying the health of our planet. The before and after pictures of the Great Barrier Reef and the lungs of our planet, the Amazon rainforest, just broke my heart.
The last thing I remember him saying was, “There’s just too many people!”
Could it be that this pandemic and others before are Mother Nature’s way of self-correcting?
Thank God for skilled health care providers and the availability of oxygen. But we have to ask ourselves, “What kind of Earth will we pass down to our descendants?”
Byron Godfrey
High Point
