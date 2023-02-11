To the editor:
The letter from Elma Hairston, the president of the local NAACP, advising steps to take if one is involved in a traffic stop was shocking ("NAACP advocates steps for safe encounters," Feb. 4). I say shocking because I cannot believe that anyone with a valid driver’s license is not aware of the proper and even legal protocols required in such a stop. Stop the car in a safe place as quickly as possible? Turn off the car? Show the police your driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance when requested? Keep your hands where the police can see them? Who in heck wouldn’t know to do these things?! Maybe it is time for some remedial driver's education lessons.
