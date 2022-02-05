This represents my RESIGNATION as "keeper of Hedgecock Road" as I've succumbed to the LITTER BUGS of High Point! I've been a dedicated keeper of Hedgecock Road for 10 years now and part of Old Plank. I've picked litter up three times this week and I spent 45 minutes one day bagging litter that people have thrown out, but today was the final straw for me. As I rode out today, it's trashed again. It's so frustrating when you try to make your community look nice and others litter your community. I have to give the city of High Point an "F" on litter control. There is no push back, no resistance, no consequences, no AWARENESS for litter bugs in High Point. The roadsides are a disgrace not only in High Point but across the entire state. I don't think I should spend his amount of time every week when there is no HELP from anyone. High Point is truly a Litter Bugs Paradise, sad! It appears only a few people care.
Ed Byrum
High Point
Commented
